Brigadier Omar Ashour Mousa, Acting Director of the Naif Police Station, said the scootercade’s goal was to educate electric scooter users about traffic rules and procedures, as well as the roads and routes where riding is legal. He emphasised the significance of following all safety and security criteria, rules, and regulations in designated places to ensure user safety.

He also emphasised the importance of following permitted roads, obeying traffic laws, wearing a proper helmet, using a reflective vest, and equipping the scooter with a bright white reflective light in the front and a bright red reflective light in the rear. He stressed the need to ensure that scooters had functional brakes.

Brig. Mousa said the scootercade aimed to curb negative behaviour and prevent traffic accidents and road casualties.

“It focused on educating all road users—drivers, passengers, and pedestrians—about their rights to ensure the highest levels of safety,” he said.