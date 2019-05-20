Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: More and more passengers are opting to pay their taxi fares using Nol and credit cards, a spike in non-cash transactions in taxis shows.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday revealed that 3,199,323 non-cash transactions were carried out in taxis in the first quarter of this year, up from just 1,307,968 transactions in the first quarter of last year.

“The hike in the use of easy payment methods of taxi fare indicates the customers’ satisfaction in switching to this mode, as it saves them the hassles of carrying cash all the time,” said Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

Among the card users more than 3 million made their payments through credit cards, while 166,038 used Nol cards.

Last year, taxis saw 7.76 million non-cash transactions which included 7,158,327 credit card payments and 603,839 Nol transactions.