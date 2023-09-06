Dubai: Students are back in schools and it is time to ensure their safe transportation.

For this, officials from RTA’s Public Transport Agency conducted site visits to several schools in Dubai at the onset of the 2023-2024 school year.

“These visits aim to ensure that school buses adhere to the approved standards and offer an opportunity to confirm that school administrations uphold the safety and security guidelines for transporting students of various age groups to and from their homes,” RTA said on Wednesday.

The visits are conducted at the start of each academic year as part of RTA’s commitment to ensuring the optimal compliance of school managements with the standards governing school transport in Dubai. The visits enable RTA officials to assess the commitment of operators to the stipulations governing this vital transport activity.

“These inspections are planned based on an analysis of schools with the lowest compliance records from the 2021-2022 academic year using the smart inspection system,” RTA said.

The RTA has a checklist that all school bus operators must follow, covering everything from the appearance of the bus to security features onboard Image Credit: RTA

Safety checklist

The checklist of school buses includes bus safety and security specifications, permits of bus drivers and attendants along with their compliance with their tasks, and the cleanliness of the school buses.

As the 2023-2024 academic year commences, the Passengers Transport Activities Monitoring Department at RTA’s Public Transport Agency started its inspections. These inspections are a continuous effort to oversee this crucial public transport sector that serves students of various age groups. RTA said it remains committed to guaranteeing their safe and smooth transportation.

The inspection of school buses is part of a pre-established strategic plan to oversee their operation in the Emirate of Dubai and ensure compliance with local regulations and laws. These campaigns consist of thorough checks, and RTA has outlined safety standards for operating school buses.

Guidelines

These standards include guidelines such as buses not exceeding a speed of 80km per hour, and they must be equipped with a speed control device that meets the conditions and specifications set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology.

RTA had set several standards and controls for operators of school transport services highlighted by Regulation No. 2 of 2008 regulating school transport in Dubai, along with its executive regulations.