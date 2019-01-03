Dubai: Over the last year, police introduced drones into their task force to better enhance the safety and security of motorists.
Have you spotted them yet over Dubai’s Roads?
The drones are linked to the police operations room, and broadcast live footage of traffic jams to police officers through the use of 4G technology.
“Drones can transmit a clear image of the traffic directly to the control room and give alert in case of any traffic jams or accidents, directing the people to take alternative roads to reduce congestion,” said a police official, who explained how the drones are used.
“Drones can also be used in several security and technical situations and disasters,” he added.
Dubai Police have used live-broadcast technology in their patrols since 2008, and in 2012, added 3G technology to their motorbike patrols.