Image Credit: Pixabay

Fujairah: Fujairah crown prince has announced 50% reduction in all traffic fines and cancellation of all black points issued before November 30. In order to avail the discount, the payment should be made between December 2 and February 2.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander in Chief of Fujairah Police،said the offer was being given on the occasion of the Year of tolerance and National Day .

Major General Al Kaabi said the decision to reduce the fines by 50 per cent was made in order to give motorists a chance to renew their registration and pay the accumulated fines.

He urged all motorists concerned to take advantage of this grace period and renew the registration of their vehicles.

The discount in fines applies to all traffic fines before November 30.