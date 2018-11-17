Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that all public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge on Sunday, November 18, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The decision excludes the paid parking spaces in the following zones, which are subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays: Al Hisn Street (Bank Complex) in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas, Corniche Street (Both Sides) in Al Shuwaiheen area, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz, and Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side) in Al Majaz 1, 2 & 3.