Road accident took place in Al Jazeera Al Hamra area in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday

A helicopter ambulance rushed to the accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday upon receiving the report. The chopper airlifted one of the injured to Khalifa Hospital. Image Credit: Screengrab

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati woman was killed and four others were hurt in a horrific road accident in Al Jazeera Al Hamra area in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Al Munkis, Director General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said they received a call on Saturday afternoon reporting a collision between two vehicles in the emirate's Al Jazeera Al Hamra area.

Upon receiving the report, emergency vehicles and police patrols, in addition to a helicopter ambulance, rushed to the scene.

The woman, in her 40’s, died on the spot and her body was airlifted to the hospital and later handed over to her family for burial.

The four injured were admitted to Saqr Hospital and Khalifa Hospital. According to police, the four received moderate and minor injuries.

The case has been referred to public prosecution for further action.

Brigadier Al Munkis called on the public of road users and drivers to fully adhere to traffic rules and observe speeds limits on the roads. He also urged drivers not to enter the road except after making sure that it is clear from oncoming vehicles.

He also urged drivers to anticipate sudden surprises and possible mistakes of other road users to avoid road mishaps and curb the occurrence of such unfortunate traffic accidents that claim lives of others.