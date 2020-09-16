Dubai: A total of 300 special number plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits will be auctioned online by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) from September 27 until October 1.
The special vehicle plates bear A, B, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T and U codes, including plates for classic vehicles and motorbikes.
This will be the third online auction by the RTA this year. Registration for interested bidders will start on Sunday (September 20) and the online bidding will kicks off on September 27 at 8am and will continue for only five days, the RTA noted.
“The RTA is keen on upholding neutrality and transparency as part of its strategy to offer fair opportunities to bidders for distinctive number plates. Such plates bear symbolic reference to important events for clients and serve the needs of a wide range of customers,” the RTA said.
Reminders to bidders
The selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai. The bidder must also submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120.
Payment can be made at Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or Dubai Drive app.
A dedicated team at RTA’s Call Centre will respond to public inquiries relating to participation or payment in the auction. Customers can make inquiries by calling toll-free number 8009090.