The five stations affected were: Noor, FAB, MOE, Sharaf DG and DIC

People stranded outside the DIC Metro station. Image Credit: Matthew Smith/Gulf News

Update: 1.31 pm

Dubai Metro services resumed after being temporarily suspended in five stations of the Red Line on Wednesday, according to Dubai's Roads and Trasnport Authority (RTA).

The RTA has thanked commuters for their cooperation and said that the services are back to normal.

The stations affected were: Noor Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mall of the Emirates, Sharaf DG and Dubai Internet City, according a tweet sent out by the RTA Dubai.

The train service in these stations were suspended due to 'technical malfunction'. RTA had introduced free shuttle buses to serve the affected stations.

11.50am

Dubai Metro officials said they are still working to fix the technical error affecting train service on Sharaf DG station.

At this time, Dubai Metro is not stopping at the Sharaf DG station.

8.55 am

Passengers faced delays on Dubai Metro's Red Line on Wednesday due to a technical glitch at the Sharaf DG station.

In a tweet, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: "Please be informed that the Dubai Metro service at Sharaf DG metro station is temporarily affected due to a technical error and work is underway to restore the service at the earliest. All other metro stations are operating normally."