Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed Dubai Metro passengers that service between Al Khail station and UAE Exchange station on the Red Line is back to normal following a brief disruption on Wednesday morning.
Alternative bus services were provided between the affected stations during the disruption period.
Earlier report:
Dubai: On Wednesday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified Dubai Metro passengers of a service disruption from Al Khail station to UAE Exchange station on the Red Line.
Taking to X, the transport regulator stated that alternative bus services have been provided between the affected stations.