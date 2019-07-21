Now top up your nol card at MoE, Sahara Centre, bus stations,

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has installed 100 more solar-powered nol top-up machines across the city, taking their total number to 178.

The new machines have been installed at bus stations, Mall of the Emirates, Sahara Centre and residential areas like Al Qusais and International City

Khalid Al Awadi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said the move is part of their strategy to provide alternative renewable energy sources.

“This will help in realising RTA’s objective of reducing power consumption in accordance with Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strategy,” he said, adding that the installations of the machines will