Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists that driving and playing games on mobile phones will incur a Dh800 fine and four black points. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Killing a few minutes on the mobile phone is a behaviour that has been flagged by Abu Dhabi Police.

Distracted driving is no longer limited to talking on the phone or taking photos, as police have also included playing games on the mobile phone, which have become more common on Abu Dhabi roads.

In a statement, police have warned that motorists caught driving and playing games on their mobiles will be penalised with a Dh800 fine and four black points.

Playing games on the mobile phone is a major traffic offence in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Ali Al Kharusi, the manager of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) at the National Ambulance service, earlier told Gulf News that emergency medical responders often respond to incidents caused by distracted driving.

“The National Ambulance often witnesses the human cost of this lack of care and attention. Distracted driving has a negative impact on our service and our response times. It is also a danger to other road users, including our own crews, and causes unnecessary pressure on our resources,” he said.

According to Article 32 of the UAE Federal Traffic Law, handling a mobile phone while driving – whether to take photos or write messages – will lead to a Dh800 and four black points.

