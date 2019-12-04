From January 15 taxis will only be available through the Careem app

Dubai: Taxi customers can continue to use the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) call centre until January 15 before the system fully migrates to the Hala e-hailing platform using the Careem app.

The extension from the previous December 7 date gives customers more time to prepare for the migration from the interactive voice response system to the new e-hailing ride system, a joint venture between the RTA and Careem that started on August 29.

Extending the start of the shift, “Aims to prepare clients to the new system and give them ample time to familiarise with the change,” said Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA.