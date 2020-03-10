Selected flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from March 12-15

Dubai: Under a special dispensation from the authorities in Saudi Arabia, Emirates will operate selected flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from 12 to 15 March 2020.

This is to facilitate the return of travellers whose journeys were disrupted by the recent travel restrictions implemented by the Kingdom as a containment response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only Saudi nationals will be allowed to travel on these Emirates flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Other nationals holding permits for the G20 Summit will be allowed to travel to Riyadh only.

The return Emirates flights from these 3 Saudi airports will only be open to non-Saudi nationals.

Flight schedules, applicable to 12 – 15 March 2020 only. All timings local:

Dubai to Jeddah: EK 803 departing 1610 hours, arriving 1830 hours

Jeddah to Dubai: EK 804 departing 2020 hours, arriving 0030 hours the next day

Dubai to Riyadh: EK 817 departing 1830 hours, arriving 1940 hours

Riyadh to Dubai: EK 818 departing 2125 hours, arriving 0035 hours the next day

Dubai to Dammam: EK 825 departing 1600 hours, arriving 1630 hours

Dammam to Dubai: EK 826 departing 1755 hours, arriving 2020 hours