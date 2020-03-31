Huge global enrollment as vast social media sharing results in sign-ups from the UAE, the wider Middle East, US, India, Pakistan, Philippines and even Cuba Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has taken a leading role in informing global communities on methods of prevention and controlling the spread of COVID-19 with an innovative online course titled the MBRU Community Immunity Ambassador Program.

The novel programme has drawn an incredible global response, with more than 259,000 people signing up to become MBRU Community Immunity Ambassadors, in a single week on the University’s dedicated online learning platform: https://learn.mbru.ac.ae/.

More than 202,000 people completed the course and received their certificates and ambassador status.

While the majority of MBRU’s Community Immunity Ambassadors are from within the UAE, the initiative has engaged online users based in the USA, UK, India, Cuba, Pakistan and the Philippines eager to gain valuable knowledge in the fight against COVID-19.

The 60-minute course, which is aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Federal and local authority measures implemented in the UAE, addresses the chain of infection, provides comprehensive details on how infectious diseases are transmitted, and puts forward solutions to break the chain of infection through concrete preventive actions.

Users can take the course at their own pace, with an estimated completion time of one hour. After finishing the course, users will receive a certificate confirming they are now an MBRU Community Immunity Ambassador.

Challenge

Participants are prompted to share their success on their social and professional networks, challenging three people to join the movement.

“The measures and instructions implemented by the UAE leadership to stop the spread of COVID-19 are to be applauded and MBRU is fully aligned with these precautions. As an educational institution with a focus on digital learning and innovation we provide an interactive learning environment for our students and the wider community. This course is an ideal opportunity to engage our students, faculty, staff and all segments of society on how we can come together and play a part in making a difference in these extraordinary times,” said Professor Nabil Zary, Director of the Institute for Excellence in Health Professions Education in MBRU.

“Community engagement and empowerment are key to behavioral change and stopping the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Professor Zary. “Let’s break the COVID-19 chain.”

The course is available in English and will soon be launched in Arabic. MBRU is currently working on translating it in other languages as well.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, MBRU has carried out several initiatives in line with its community engagement strategy one of which was a COVID-19 awareness session at the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The panel included MBRU’s Provost and Dean of the College of Medicine Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine; Dr. Tom Loney, Associate Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology; and Dr. Abiola Senok, Professor of Microbiology & Infectious Diseases. The one-hour session began with a presentation by Dr. Senok and concluded with a Q&A session.