Abu Dhabi: A total of 1,573 drivers had been fined in Abu Dhabi as of April this year, for ferrying paying passengers illegally in their private vehicles, Abu Dhabi Police have said.

Carrying passengers for a fee using private cars is an illegal act, and may lead to a Dh3,000 fine, confiscation of the vehicle for 30 days and 24 black points.

No leniency will be exercised when it comes to those who violate transport rules inside and outside of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, police said.

Colonel Mubarak Awad, Director of Transport Security in the Criminal Security Sector, said the illegal transfer of passengers negatively affects society, impacts safety and the image of the capital.

Abu Dhabi Police will continue its campaigns throughout the year to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal transport of passengers, officials said.