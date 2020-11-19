Doctors at the hospital said the victim had suffered a brain damage as he drowned in the bathtub. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A toddler died after drowning in a bathtub at his family house in Sharjah, a police officer told Gulf News. The incident took place on November 17.

The one-year-old Nepalese boy, identified as A.M., was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital on Tuesday afternoon around 2.35pm where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was found drowned in a bathtub and he had died even before he could be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations revealed that the mother was giving the child a bath when she had left him alone for a short while in the bathtub full of water. Doctors at the hospital said the victim had suffered brain damage. Police at Buhairah Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. Police said the case had been transferred to public prosecution for further investigations.

Police blamed the parents for their negligence and urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant about their children and keep them away from electrical appliances and water.

Baby girl survives

Meanwhile, the baby girl, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital after falling into a bucket of water at her family home in Khor Fakkan on Sunday, has shown signs of improvement, medical sources told Gulf News. The girl was said to be out of danger.

The 11-month-old Emirati baby girl had fallen into a bucket of water placed in the bathroom. The bucket was being used for cleaning purposes. The incident was reported to the police by the hospital. The baby girl was transferred to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah on Sunday night. Police said the girl was moving around alone, without supervision. Police also said that no evidence of foul play was found. The case is being looked into by Wasit Police Station.

The toddler, identified as S.Y.A., was rushed to the hospital’s Emergency section. Sources told Gulf News that she was brought to the hospital in a serious condition and was admitted in ICU.