Dubai: Dubai Police fulfilled a wish of Emirati boy to live his dream of becoming a police officer and take a trip on one of the force’s supercars.
Saood Al Awadi, 9, received the surprise visit by Dubai Police after his mother send a message through the Dubai Police app, explaining her son’s wish of become a policeman for one day.
Dubai Police’ Tourism Department send a luxury Audi car to the child with a police uniform and took the boy for a tour to La Mer area.
The mother said in a police statement that Saood was always attracted to the police and she decided to communicate with Dubai Police to make his wish. She thanked Dubai Police for their respond and making her son happy, saying the gesture left her son positive and happy in his life.