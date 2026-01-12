Sharjah Mar Thoma Church marks Harvest Festival 2026

The Harvest Festival 2026 of the Sharjah Mar Thoma Church was held on Sunday, 11th January 2026, beginning with the Holy Qurbana in the morning. This was followed by the inaugural meeting at 10:00 a.m. The meeting was presided over by Rev. Binsu Philip, and the inauguration was carried out by Retired Former Kerala DGP Shri. Tomin J. Thachankary, IPS. The meeting was addressed by Assistant Vicar Rev. Wilson Varghese, Youth Chaplain Rev. Tom John, Shri. Manoj T. Varghese, and Shri. Johnson Chacko.