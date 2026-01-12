Sharjah Mar Thoma Church marks Harvest Festival 2026

Holy Qurbana, cultural events and First Fruits offering bring parish community together
The Harvest Festival 2026 of the Sharjah Mar Thoma Church was held on Sunday, 11th January 2026, beginning with the Holy Qurbana in the morning. This was followed by the inaugural meeting at 10:00 a.m. The meeting was presided over by Rev. Binsu Philip, and the inauguration was carried out by Retired Former Kerala DGP Shri. Tomin J. Thachankary, IPS. The meeting was addressed by Assistant Vicar Rev. Wilson Varghese, Youth Chaplain Rev. Tom John, Shri. Manoj T. Varghese, and Shri. Johnson Chacko.
Along with the official office bearers of the parish, the Harvest Festival General Convener Shri. Manoj T. Varghese and Joint Convener Shri. Niren Abraham led the official Executive Committee members of the parish in coordinating and overseeing the activities of the various committees.
Members of the various parish organizations, prayer groups, and families across all age groups jointly prepared a variety of food items and organized food stalls. Several cultural programs and indoor games activities were also conducted as part of the celebrations.
Commemorating the tradition of the First Fruits Offering and the Harvest Festival, and upholding their spiritual and social values, parish members offered a portion of the blessings received in their expatriate lives back to the church. Through this expression of sharing and thanksgiving embodied in the First Fruits celebration, the offerings were utilized to support and assist deserving members of the community.
