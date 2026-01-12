Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed by British explorer Thesiger showcased at festival
The National Archives and Library has allocated a special corner to exhibit a rare collection of historic photographs of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah rest his soul, captured by the lens of British traveler and explorer Wilfred Thesiger. The exhibition is part of the “Memory of the Nation” platform at the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026 and offers a visual documentation of a pivotal chapter in the history of the United Arab Emirates.
The displayed photographs shed light on the early stages of Sheikh Zayed’s leadership journey, from the time he served as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi’s representative in Al Ain, and on the prosperity and development the city witnessed under his guidance. This early renaissance marked the starting point of the nation-building process that eventually led to the establishment of the United Arab Emirates and the consolidation of its regional and international standing under his wise leadership.
The collection also highlights the significance of Thesiger’s remarkable contributions to documenting the history of the region and its human heritage, and his role in conveying an authentic and in-depth portrayal of the lives of Bedouin communities in the Arabian Peninsula during the first half of the twentieth century.
The “Memory of the Nation” platform presents a number of historic photographs, most of which date back to 1948, when Thesiger met Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah rest his soul, at Al Muwaiji Fort in Al Ain. This encounter represents one of the most notable moments that documented the features of leadership and social life during that period.
The photographs of Sheikh Zayed taken by Thesiger, together with what he recorded in his writings about the UAE and the region, hold unique historical and human value. They reflect his firsthand observations of the lives of Bedouins and the peoples of the Arabian Peninsula. His close relationship with the local community speaking Arabic, respecting traditions, and wearing local attire earned him the nickname “Mubarak bin London.”
Wilfred Thesiger is regarded as one of the most prominent Western travelers and explorers associated with the region. During the 1940s, he undertook expeditions across the Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) desert, accompanied by members of local tribes, living among them and sharing the details of their daily lives. He documented their customs, traditions, and ways of living in a harsh desert environment before the discovery of oil and the onset of modern transformations.
This exhibition comes as part of the National Archives and Library’s commitment to introducing younger generations to the features of life in the UAE and the region prior to the Union, thereby strengthening awareness of national identity and their rich heritage.
