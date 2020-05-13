Three people die in four car smash on Sheikh Zayed Road Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A man and two women were killed when their car caught fire after a four-vehicle smash on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Wednesday afternoon.

Brigadier Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police station, said the accident occurred on Shaikh Zayed Road after Dubai Parks and Resorts area towards Dubai.

“The command centre received the emergency call at 4:40pm on Wednesday about an accident between four cars. Police patrols and ambulances went to the area. One of the cars burned and the passengers died inside the car,” said Al Suwaidi.

Bodies of the two women and the man – all Asian - were transferred to hospital.