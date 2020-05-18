RTA has signed an agreement with Mashreq bank to rename Ex-Sharaf DG Metro Station as the Mashreq Metro Station. Image Credit:

Dubai: Names of three metro stations in Dubai have been changed, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

Ex- Sharaf DG Metro Station has been renamed as Mashreq Metro Station while Palm Deira and Nakheel Harbour and Tower Metro Stations have been renamed as Gold Souq and Jabel Ali respectively.

RTA has signed an agreement granting Mashreq Bank the naming rights of the ex-Sharaf DG Metro Station and has renamed it as Mashreq Metro Station.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, and Subroto Som, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking Group signed on behalf Mashreq Bank.

Naming rights benefits

As part of the strategic partnership, Mashreq Bank will also feature several branding assets around the Business Bay station, where it will enjoy the right of exclusive visibility, in addition to the Burj Khalifa Metro Station, close to the bank’s new headquarters set to open in Downtown Dubai later this year.

“We are delighted to partner with Mashreq, a reputed leader and innovator in the banking industry,” said Younes. He added that the Metro stations naming rights initiative offers a fabulous investment opportunity to private firms and organisations in various trading, financial and service sectors. “It enables investors to showcase their names and brands across the city.”

Long-term investment

Subroto Som, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking Group, Mashreq Bank commented: “The Dubai Metro is undoubtedly one of the biggest landmarks in the city, and we are excited to partner with Road and Transport Authorities and take over one of its busiest stations, offering commuters a never-seen-before Metro experience.”

He noted: “ The strategic partnership represents a long-term investment for us, one that will open yet another channel of communication with existing as well as new customers, from all backgrounds and ages.”

The agreement will see Mashreq install interactive digital LED signage as well digital kiosks at the stations, allowing customers to obtain information on Mashreq’s wide suite of products and services.

Two more stations named

Meanwhile, Hassan Al-Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation at the RTA’s Rail Agency revealed that RTA would also rename two Dubai Metro stations namely Palm Deira and Nakheel Harbour and Tower to become: Gold Souq and Jabal Ali respectively. The step is part of the investment strategy to boost RTA’s partnership with the private and semi-government sector in the emirate, he added.

“RTA mapped out a plan for finalising the renaming of the said three metro stations between 18 May to June 2.

Mashreq Metro Station

Mashreq Station is an elevated station with an air theme. It spans 6,638 square metres in area and extends 138.28 metres in length. It can accommodate 14,244 riders during peak hours, and a daily capacity to handle 256,392 riders.

Jebel Ali Station

Jabel Ali Station, a transfer station between the Red Line and Route 2020 has a water-theme and covers an area of 8,800 square metres with 150 metres in length. It has a capacity of 16,964 riders during peak hours and a daily ridership of 320,000 riders.

Gold Souq Station

Gold Souq station is an underground station with a water-themed design over an area of 20,420 square metres and a length of 145.10 metres. It can handle 26,416 riders during peak hours and a daily capacity of 475,488 riders.