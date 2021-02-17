Dubai: Three people were hurt in a traffic accident on Ras Al Khor road, headed towards Al Quoz area, on Wednesday night.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, a car caught fire after it collided with a second vehicle.
The command centre at Dubai Civil Defence received a call about the blaze at 8.52pm, the spokesperson of Dubai Civil Defence told Gulf News. Firefighters from Ned Al Sheba arrived at the scene of the accident within five minutes.
“Firefighters arrived at 8.57pm. The fire occurred after a traffic accident between two vehicles. [The] fire [was] brought under control within three minutes,” the spokesperson explained.
Two people were injured due to the accident and a third sustained minor injuries on the hand due to the fire.
Dubai Police said the accident affected traffic on Ras Al Khor road and urged drivers to take alternative roads to avoid delays.