Ajman: Ajman Police arrested a gang of three people — two Arabs and an Asian — for falsifying official documents this week, it was announced on Wednesday.
Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, director of Criminal Investigation Department of Ajman Police, said the suspects were caught in the act of falsifying documents in exchange for a fee of Dh2,500. All were arrested and confessed to the charges against them and the case was referred to Public Prosecution.
Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of police who tracked down the defendants and called upon the public not to hesitate in reporting such crimes, which are punishable by law. He also warned people against falsifying, misrepresenting or manipulating official documents and documentation.