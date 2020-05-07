Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Swiss Arabian Perfumes, seen in the picture with family, stresses on the importance of working from home and staying safe during the Covid lockdown Image Credit: Supplied

Since when have you been working from home? And please tell us the number of family members who are at home with them.

I have been working from home since March 23, with just my wife for company. We have two sons and a daughter who live separately and who are all working from home as well. It is after all the need of the hour to Stay Home and Stay Safe.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have been facing while working from home?

As Chairman of my group it is my job to provide direction and delegate. Although this has been a challenge while working from home, we have managed to do this by phone, and by attending management meetings on Zoom and Teams. The use of technology is encouraging, however the human touch is definitely missing. One of the other challenges for our team has been how to do perfume evaluations from home, but we have managed efficiently during the lockdown by getting samples sent from our factory to key stakeholders and streamlining the process.

How difficult was it to adjust to this new reality?

This was not difficult. We are realists. We have adapted to this new normal and taken things positively. Every experience in life is a learning in itself. Covid 19 showed to the bigots that it will affect mankind and will not spare people of any particular country or origin or religion. It showed us how nations are coming together to fight this global pandemic and live in peace and brotherhood, a message preached by Islam and all religions.

How are you and your family spending time? What are the favourite activities that you enjoy doing together. What is your exercise routine like?

This holy month is a month of contemplation, prayers, reading the Quran and giving to the less fortunate. I also take a walk in my garden and practice yoga in the evenings. We are avoiding any gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

What are you and your family doing to manage the anxiety stemming from the pandemic?

Although the situation is worrisome and difficult, we try to remain calm. There is no point in worrying about something that is beyond our control. We must do what is in our power to make the most of every situation.

What are some of the things you miss from your life when Covid 19 had still not affected us?

Playing Bridge (although I do play some Bridge on BBO with some friends), meeting my music friends, and our Friday family lunches.

What will be the first thing you’d like to do once the Covid 19 phase passes?

I believe Covid-19 will affect us for a few years to come. We will just learn to do things more carefully and differently, which is good. This pandemic has taught us a big lesson to be self-reliant and ensure we make our health a priority. Being safe is better than being sorry. I recommend people read Bill Gates’ take on it.

Has there been any time for introspection, what have you learned about yourself during this trying time?

We are not infallible. We are at His mercy. In addition, we should not keep running after things but count our blessings.

What will be your favorite memory from this experience, something you’d perhaps like to share with your grandkids one day?

We were carefree before Covid and enjoyed life to the fullest. We still enjoy it but in a different way. We have adapted to the situation. My favourite experience would be the time I take out for myself to contemplate and work more on improving myself and my fitness. It has given us all time to think about what is really important outside the materialistic world.

What is that one lesson you think the world should remember from this experience.