Sharjah: The Friends of Breastfeeding Association, FBA, of the Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs on Monday organised a panel discussion to announce the findings of the its recent study titled “Foster Mother”. The study shed light on alternatives to breastfeeding and cases in which the mother cannot breastfeed her child, and the extent to which mothers accept breastfeeding as an alternative to formula. The event comes as part of the FBA’s keenness on raising mothers’ awareness and encouraging them to breastfeed, being the optimal way to form a healthy family relationship and achieve a safe society. Chaired by Eng. Khawla Al Noman, Head of Breastfeeding Friends Association, the session featured health, psychiatric, social, religious, and legal experts who discussed several themes, most notably helping mothers to breastfeed their children naturally or finding natural alternatives that are consistent with the legal and medical frameworks for women whose circumstances prevent them from breastfeeding their children. The session also highlighted the impact of mothers’ inability to breastfeed and repercussions of this matter from health, psychological, legislative, social and legal aspects.