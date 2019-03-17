Sharjah: Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, SMC, has said that the emirate of Sharjah is a major contributor to the region’s government communication sector and plays a leading role in developing professionals in the field with key international competencies. He noted that this is a result of the emirate’s efforts to bring together international experts and practitioners on one unified platform for the exchange of information and expertise, and to develop new methods and techniques for more effective government communication amid rapid technological changes. This came during Shaikh Sultan’s visit to Expo Centre Sharjah on Sunday while overseeing the final preparations for the eighth edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which will be held from March 20-21, under the theme ‘Behavioural Change Towards Human Development’.