Image Credit: File picture / Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikha Maryam Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has wed Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohammad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

Members of the royal family took to social media to congratulate the happy couple on Friday morning following their Al Akhd ceremony on Thursday.

Sheikha Maryam’s sister, Sheikha Latifa Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared the news on Instagram on Friday morning.

The couple got engaged on August 28. News of their engagement was similarly welcomed on social media at the time, much like their wedding on Thursday, which was met with several congratulatory messages from friends and family following Sheikh Maryam’s post.

Sheikh Khaled is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. He graduated from Sandhurst Military Academy in the UK where he was awarded the Major General Diwan Misri Chand Platoon Award for his efforts in training.

News of this marriage follows the weddings of Sheikh Mohammed’s three sons in May.