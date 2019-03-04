AI will request for assistance as soon as sensor indicates a vehicle’s presence

The RTA launched the Smart Parking project in 2014 as a pilot initiative [Illustrative image] Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced on Monday that they were introducing smart parking for people of determination.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to help people of determination get out of their vehicle without request as a sensor indicates the vehicle’s presence in the space and calls for assistance. There will also be an audio visual alert to call for assistance.

A pilot project will be introduced to parking bays outside a health clinic in Al Nassryah with the view to taking the scheme emirate-wide.

“The movement reflects the Municipality’s keenness to upgrade its services and standards to strengthen its role as a partner in society to help overcome obstacles faced by people of determination,” according to a statement.