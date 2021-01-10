Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi during the visit to Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Quran has enabled the development of human civilisation for thousands of years, paving the way for key achievements in science, value systems and philosophy, said Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qassimi, wife of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

She made the remarks during a visit to the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, which was inaugurated in December by Dr. Sheikh Sultan.

The Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah the biggest complex dedicated to Islam and its teachings in the world. It is home to seven scientific and historical museums, which offer detailed insights into the history of writing and the codification of the verses of the Quran, and a collection of Quranic manuscripts that chronicle Islam’s evolution in various countries across the ages. Additionally, the Academy offers numerous programmes and activities for researchers and modern learners of the Quran, including a global electronic Maqari’a programme that allows people to enrol into from anywhere in the world to learn the Quran’s isnads (references). More than 320 students from 101 countries are already enrolled in the programme.

“The Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah is a beacon shining light on the beauty and broad-mindedness of Islam,” Sheikha Jawaher said.

She added that the Academy embodies the Sharjah Ruler’s keenness to embed a love of Arab and Islamic cultures in the hearts of Muslim people, and enable them access to a reservoir of knowledge where they can familiarise themselves with, and develop a caring approach, towards the Quran, its sciences, and its teachings committed to ethical and humanitarian practices.

Valuable collection

The Academy features sections and museums that house a valuable collection of the rarest copies of the Quran and Islamic manuscripts, old treasures and exhibits — including the Kiswa (covering) of the Kaaba and the curtains of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Chamber — as well as the possessions of the Ruler of Sharjah and some of the most prominent Imams in the Arab World.

“This Academy is the Sharjah Ruler’s gift to the people of Sharjah, the UAE and to Muslim men and women worldwide. Its inauguration coincides with the rapidly changing times. The complex reaffirms the importance of faith in serving as a moral compass for human beings, and ensures that they remain on the path of goodness, no matter the number of alternatives or temptations that might arise,” Sheikha Jawaher said.

She also visited the Museum of the History of Writing the Noble Quran. The museum displays manuscripts distributed over 15 domes, each of which chronicles a Hijri century of events, the history of writing and its features at that time, as well as the story of the beginning of the revelation of the Quran and its preservation and editing methods and the tools used in each period.

Rare Qurans

Sheikha Jawaher also toured the Museum of Rare Qurans. This section comprises rare copies of the Quran and archaeological manuscripts, including the possessions of the Ruler of Sharjah. There are 47 Qurans, in addition to 143 manuscripts of the Holy Quran from various African and East Asian nations, and other countries. The museum houses 39 modern copies of the Quran of different designs and Islamic scripts, which have come in from 13 Islamic countries.

During the visit, she also stopped by the Seven Readings Museum, which displays tools and exhibits distributed over 10 sections. The museum explains the Seven Quranic readings and their origins, as well as their prominent figures.

She went on to tour the Museum of the Recitation Mentors, which features prominent Quranic figures throughout history, their scientific achievements and invaluable publications. Sheikha Jawaher also stopped at the Museum of the Scientific Miracles in the Holy Quran. The museum is equipped with the latest technologies to familiarise visitors with the scientific miracles and facts in the Quran, highlighting the harmony and inclusiveness of its verses. Each one of the 10 sections of the museum covers one of the main sciences including astronomy, geology, biology, and human science.

At the Museum of the Kaaba clothing (Kiswa), Sheikha Jawaher inspected the Prophet Chamber’s curtains. The museum houses 18 kiswas — Kaaba coverings — the oldest of which dates back to 970H. In the middle of the museum, there is a model of the door of the Kaaba, with an original piece of Kiswa. The museum offers presentations on how the covering of the Holy Kaaba has been made since pre-Islamic times.