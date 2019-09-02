His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decision, forming the committee under the chairmanship of Shaikh Maktoum Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A Higher Real Estate Planning Committee in Dubai has been established on Monday to bring about a right balance between supply and demand, avoid launching similar real estate projects and ensure projects add real value to the national economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday issued a decision, forming the committee under the chairmanship of Shaikh Maktoum Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and membership of senior real estate developers.

On his official twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We instructed Shaikh Maktoum to ensure that semi-government real estate companies do not compete with private investors and to develop a comprehensive strategic plan and vision for all major real estate projects in the emirate for the next ten years”.

Sheikh Mohammed’s move comes in line with the letter of the new season in which he sent a strong message to all ministers, officials and leaders in the UAE. He highlighted six significant guidelines need to be taken into account by ministers, officials, leaders and Emiratis.