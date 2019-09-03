His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended a mega motivational event along with about 10,000 others at the Coca Arena in Dubai on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended a mega motivational event attended by to 10,000 people to listen to a Tony Robbins, a well-known life coach and speaker.

During the event, Robbins gave some great life tips on how to face everyday challenges. The gathering was held at the brand-new Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, in the shadows of the Burj Khalifa Tower.

Sheikh Mohammed was one of the attendees, and shared his experience on Twitter.

“I was with 10,000 people who will make a positive change. These 10,000 are just the beginning to drive communities around the world towards a better future,” he tweeted.

Robbin gave a highly energised talk on ways to fulfill one's dreams, the benefits of giving, and an attitude of gratitude — or gratefulness.

Robbins, a known philanthropist, is known for his infomercials, seminars, and self-help books including Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within.

In 2015 and 2016, Robbins was listed on the Worth Magazine Power 100 list.

In his motivational sessions, Robbins urges people to live a healthier, wealthier, more fulfilling, passionate and purposeful life — whether that means achieving in business, reigniting your relationship or discovering who you really are.