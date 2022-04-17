Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (15) of 2022, forming the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Expo 2020 Dubai District. The new committee will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (16) of 2022 extending the terms of the Expo 2020 Dubai Preparatory Committee and the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and its Director General by six months, starting from the effective date of the decree. Their terms can be extended for similar periods.

The two decrees are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Members of the Supreme Committee to supervise the Expo 2020 Dubai District include Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh and Helal Saeed Al Marri. The term of the new committee is three years. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai can extend the term of the committee, based on a recommendation of the chairman of the committee.

The main roles and functions of the Supreme Committee include developing the general policy for the Expo 2020 Dubai District’s development and supervising the implementation, governance and development of all projects, initiatives, programmes and activities within the district. The new committee is also tasked with overseeing the creation and implementation of plans for the area’s development in coordination with relevant authorities and ensuring their alignment with Dubai Government’s priorities and objectives.

Furthermore, the Supreme Committee will supervise the rehabilitation of the Expo 2020 Dubai District’s infrastructure and the provision of investment opportunities in the area in partnership with the private sector. The committee will also approve local and global promotional and marketing activities for the area in coordination with relevant authorities. As per the decree, an administrative and executive body will be created to provide administrative and technical support to the Supreme Committee and the sub-committees and work teams formed by it.

The decree requires all government agencies and authorities involved in the development of the Expo 2020 Dubai District to cooperate with the Supreme Committee, and its sub-committees and work teams. They are obligated to provide data, information, statistics, documents and studies necessary for fulfilling the committee’s roles and functions. The Chairman of the Supreme Committee will issue the decisions necessary to implement the provisions of the new decree.