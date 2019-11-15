His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Key figures, projects and initiatives that have contributed towards tolerance in the UAE can now be nominated for an award, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Friday.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad called on Emiratis and expats to nominate key figures, projects and initiatives that contributed to entrenching the value of Tolerance through the http://uaepioneers.gov.ae webpage or via the hashtag #UAE_Pioneers. A team of experts will assess and evaluate the nominees according to certain criteria.

“As part of the UAE Pioneers Award, we will honour tolerance champions, who are working to spread this value; who are working to build an Emirati community known for being a global role model for tolerance. This is what the UAE’s founding father wanted,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

“There will be a ceremony honouring champions of tolerance alongside the UAE Pioneers Award this year,” the Ruler of Dubai added, in later quotes issued by UAE news agency WAM.

“This is to celebrate the nobel values of our community. We will celebrate symbols and leaders and we will celebrate positive coexistence in our country. We will honour local and international initiatives and personalities.

“Tolerance and the UAE are two faces of one coin. We will remain the home of tolerance and a role model and leader in openess. We will continue this journey of life with optimism and hope,” added Shaikh Mohammad.

Nominations are open until November 22.

Anyone whether a citizen or resident can nominate personalities, projects or initiatives that support tolerance in the community.

The winners will be announced in Abu Dhabi at the annual government meeting for the UAE government in conjunction with UAE National Day and the UAE Pioneers Award giving, which is the most prestigious honouring for UAE pioneers, where various disciplines are honoured.