Clips show various moments of PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the UAE

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the prestigious ‘Order of Zayed’ by Shekh Mohamed, the highest civilian honor of UAE for the PM's contribution in strengthening relations between India and UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces posted a video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE.

The video, a little over two minutes long, was posted on the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s official Instagram account yesterday. It shows him receiving Modi on Saturday, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The video also shows the moment that the Indian PM was conferred with the Order of Zayed, in recognition of his role in promoting friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

What is the Order of Zayed awarded to Modi?

The Order of Zayed was granted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is the UAE’s highest civil honour to be presented to kings, presidents and leaders.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Awarding Modi with the Order of Zayed mirrors our appreciation and pride for his pivotal role and efforts in the important qualitative shift witnessed in the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and India in various fields.”

Both leaders discussed a full spectrum of the strong India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.