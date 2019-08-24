We're LIVE from Emirates Palace Hotel in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, for the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Modi landed in the UAE capital on Friday night for a two-day state visit to the UAE. It's his third state visit to the UAE.

09:41AM

Awardee Indian PM Narendra Moid is also scheduled to receive the Order of Zayed from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

09:29AM

We're live from Abu Dhabi The Indian prime minister is in the UAE — the third time since August 2015 — this time to receive the country’s highest civilian decoration, the Order of Zayed, and further boost the bilateral relationships. He is also about to launch RuPay, India’s indigenous version of Mastercard and Visa.

Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is opening a new chapter in India-UAE relations. On Saturday, he is set to receive the UAE’s highest civilian honour on during his third official visit.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that developed after his first visit in August 2015 is expanding into areas like trade, investment, energy, defence and security.

It's his third visit to the UAE. In February, he delivered the keynote speech when India was the guest of honour at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February this year.

Modi landed in the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi from Paris on Friday night. He is attending the events scheduled at the Emirates Palace Hotel and the UAE’s Presidential Palace, respectively.

RuPay launch

The first event in his agenda today is the launch of RuPay card in the UAE, the first country in the Middle East to accept payments through India’s indigenous version of Mastercard and Visa.

Modi will witness the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Indian institutions implementing the payment scheme and will also make the first purchase with a RuPay card at Emirates Palace.

Business roundtable

He will also attend a business roundtable with prominent business leaders. At the Presidential Palace, the Indian premier is scheduled to be accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour.

Order of Zayed

Modi is scheduled to receive the Order of Zayed from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Mahatma Gandi commemorative stamp

Both the leaders are scheduled to release the commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.