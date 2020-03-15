Sheikh Hamdan meets the UAE's frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, visited a number of professionals on the frontline of the UAE’s fight against coronavirus on Sunday morning.

The group of men and women came from different sectors such as Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) among many others. The Crown Prince shared pictures with them to his nearly 10 million Instagram followers, alongside a 30-second clip where he exchanged dialogue with doctors, paramedics and officers. Sheikh Hamdan expressed gratitude to the many people working relentlessly for our safety by captioning the post, “Our front liners… Thank you”.