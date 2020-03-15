Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, visited a number of professionals on the frontline of the UAE’s fight against coronavirus on Sunday morning.
The group of men and women came from different sectors such as Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) among many others. The Crown Prince shared pictures with them to his nearly 10 million Instagram followers, alongside a 30-second clip where he exchanged dialogue with doctors, paramedics and officers. Sheikh Hamdan expressed gratitude to the many people working relentlessly for our safety by captioning the post, “Our front liners… Thank you”.
Sheikh Hamdan said, “I would like to thank all federal and local entities for your efforts to ensure our safety. You are our first line of defence. Everyone should abide by the directives issued by relevant authorities with the aim of protecting the health of our community.”