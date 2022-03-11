Dubai: On Friday, March 11, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to wish His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on his birthday that falls today.
Posting a clip on Instagram stories, @faz3 wrote "Happy Birthday" along with a picture of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.
Born on March 11, 1961, Sheikh Mohamed turns 61 today. He is the son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Father of the Nation and the first President of the UAE, and brother of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, also took to social media to share birthday wishes for Sheikh Mohamed.
“My brother, we celebrate your birthday today, while you celebrate of us everyday. Hearts beat your name, and the nation is extremely proud of you. You captured our hearts with love and respect. You are our support and the backbone of our safety and security. You are our pride and glory,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on his twitter account.
- With inputs from Khitam Al Amir Chief News Editor