Up to 75 per cent discount on products to be offered

SHARJAH: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) is launching the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2019 on July 14.

Being held under the umbrella of the Sharjah Summer Festival, with a strategic partnership with the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority,

This year’s edition is filled with attractive events and exciting discounts up to 75 per cent on all products, as well as valuable prizes and competitive deals.

The 49-day mega event will also feature a variety of recreational activities until September 1. For the first time, the SCCI has launched a contest through its social media platforms, where winners will be announced daily and given attractive prizes.