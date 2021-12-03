The new rental map launched by Sharjah Municipality on its website is aimed at helping all stakeholders in the real estate market. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has launched a rental map for the city of Sharjah on its website to be available to all stakeholders in the real estate market — whether landlords, investors or tenants.

Hamed Al Qayed, the Director of the Rental Regulation Department, said that the rental map was an interactive platform available on the municipality’s website, allowing customers to obtain the information required and helping them arrive at the appropriate decision while searching for a property rent — in terms of geographical location, average rental value and other specifications. The platform provides customers with all the necessary data according to the search settings.

Al Qayed explained that the map was easy to use. All that customers need to do is visit the municipality’s website and then follow a few simple steps, including clicking on the option of the municipality’s electronic and smart services, choosing the services of the Rental Regulation Department, and then clicking on the rental indicators service.

Text and video formats

The customer can then inquire about the area where he or she is looking for an apartment on rent, through multiple search criteria, including the type of contract, region and rental value. Results will then be displayed based on the data entered. It facilitates a customer’s search for a specific area and helps provide a clear idea about the average rental price in that area.

Al Qayed said search methods were available in both text and video formats on the platform to help customers, who can click on each interactive character equipped with automated chat option.