Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The 10th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival will be held from February 5-15, it was announced by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) on Tuesday.

During the festival Sharjah’s most prominent landmarks will transform into light show canvases with illuminations across 19 sites.

There will be three interactive shows, two at Al Majaz Waterfront and on on the facade of University City Hall. The one at City Hall will blend video mapping technology with augmented virtual reality to create an illusion of travelling around the world.

These shows, which use a remote-control panel, will provide the public with the chance to be part of the experience by allowing them to change the features of the show, thereby, changing the atmosphere with each experience.

A major live show will be held daily at the Al Majaz Waterfront at 9pm, followed by fireworks over Khalid Lagoon.

Other than Al Majaz and City Hall, locations include; American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Police Academy, University of Sharjah, Sharjah Mosque, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Masjid Al Noor, Al Qasba, Omran Taryam Square, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Al Hamriyah Area Municipality, Al Wousta TV Building (Al Dhaid), University of Sharjah- Kalba, House of Justice - Khorfakkan, Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport - Khorfakkan and Masjid Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Qasimi (Dibba Al-Hisn).

This year’s edition will see the return of the Food Truck Zone opposite University City Hall and in front of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Among the new sites that have been added to the festival this year are the University of Sharjah, Sharjah Mosque, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, the Omran Taryam Square, the Al Wousta TV Building (Al Dhaid), the House of Justice - Khorfakkan and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Khorfakkan. Daily shows will be held in all locations from 6:00pm to 11:00pm during weekdays, and from 6:00pm to 12:00 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays.