Sharjah Book Fair space for November's event is already sold out Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The entirety of the 14,625 sqm exhibitor space at the Sharjah Expo Centre has been sold out, with thousands of purchases by publishers from across the world for the 2020 edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) which is scheduled for November, organisers Sharjah Book Authority, has announced.

For industry professionals worldwide, SIBF – the region’s largest and one of the top three book fairs globally – is a key opportunity to tap into both the commercial and customer potential of the Middle East and Asia regions. All exhibition spaces were sold out since the fair’s organisers opened registration this February, which testifies both the cultural and market appeal of this 11-day event.

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA Image Credit: Supplied

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “For the past 38 years, we have been promoting knowledge and culture by hosting the Sharjah International Book Fair in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Today, SIBF is a major event on the global publishing industry calendar. Each year, it is a focal point for publishers, writers and thinkers from around 80 countries worldwide who deem it imperative to participate, explore new opportunities and showcase their products and services to millions of fair visitors.”

“It is heartening to receive such strong industry support even in these challenging times, which drives us to host an exceptional edition this year to continue benefitting both the reader as well as local, regional and global publishing markets. We are committed to employing the highest international health and safety standards on the exhibition site, and will have detailed preventative protocols in place to ensure the safety of participants and visitors during the book fair,” he added.

“This year, the fair will shine a strong spotlight on ways publishers can collaborate to successfully navigate the challenges posed to their businesses, complete projects stalled due to COVID-19, and continue operating profitably in the fast-changing market landscape,” Al Ameri emphasised.

Reiterating the power of knowledge and education in offering solutions for challenges of every kind, he concluded, “by hosting this SIBF 2020, we renew our commitment to Sharjah’s cultural message that emphasises the empowerment of communities through reading, literacy and knowledge.”