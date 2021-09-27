Timothy Armoo, the 26-year-old founder and CEO of Gen Z specialist agency speaking at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (ICGF) which concluded on Monday in Sharjah. Image Credit:

Sharjah: A young marketing genius from the UAE on Monday proposed governments to make use of the power of TikTok in attracting the attention of Gen Z.

Timothy Armoo, the 26-year-old founder and CEO of Gen Z specialist agency, Fanbytes, was speaking at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) which concluded on Monday.

Armoo highlighted the digital platforms and techniques most beneficial to government communications, and presented successful examples of ways these, along with the quality of messaging with relatable content and storytelling methods, have been used to reach the right target audience.

Unique generation

Listed in “Forbes 30 under 30”, Armoo explained that Gen Z is the most unique generation that has grown up with social media, and thus able to use it to amplify things they both like and dislike.

Highlighting TikTok for its relatability and potential virality, Armoo noted that the best messaging used less product and more storytelling, leveraged cultural moments and made every user their own TV show.

“Social media has led to the marriage of content and advertising, and the more you rely on storytelling, the more you can get people to stay on the platform and the more you can sell or convey the message you want,” Armoo said.

How UK used TikTok

He provided examples of a successful UK government campaign on TikTok to get young people to stay indoors during the pandemic and promoting vaccine taking using the #TestReadyChic hashtag, which reportedly cut COVDI-19 vaccine hesitancy by half among young people in the UK.