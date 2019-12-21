Sharjah: As the weather cools and the fourth edition of the Sharjah Police Desert Park gets underway, police officials, residents and their families are making the most of the unique facility in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Sharjah.

Spread over 800 square metres, the park , which will remain open till January 10, aims to strengthen the bonds not just between police employees and their families but also with members of the public.

The park’s entertainment zone is proving to be a huge hit as it comprises, among other things, a dedicated play area for children, bike rides, animal petting zoos, a community village, an artificial lake, safari cars and a happiness train. The Montazah Theatre is also drawing huge crowds.

In addition, families can use special pitches for football and volleyball. They can also enjoy a relaxed picnic on the vast grounds.

The Desert Park also has a majlis for men and women, besides a separate Musalla (praying zone). Entry to the park is free.

Top Sharjah Police officials have lauded the initiative. Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, said it helped create a positive environment by bringing the public and the police closer to each other.

Khamis Salem Al Suwaidi, head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, said the park gave families a great getaway option, from the usual hustle and bustle of the city. He thanked Sharjah Police for their efforts in enhancing familiarity between men in uniform and members of society.