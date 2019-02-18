Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International (SCI) recently inspected its charity projects in Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees. Some 450 camps were inspected along with mosques, wells and orphanages.
Mohammad Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees, led the delegation with Project Managers Abdul Gaffar Mohammad and Mohammad Idris also in attendance.
Al Zari said the visit was aimed at evaluating the progress made and about the measures needed.
He said the projects have had a positive impact on Rohingya refugees, who expressed their thanks to the charity for their intervention.
The delegation also visited other refugee camps and reassured the refugees of their situation. He added the charity spares no effort in helping people in need and following up on its projects.