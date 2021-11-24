Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions on Wednesday announced the launch of discounts in celebration of the 50th UAE National Day.
On November 27 and 28, customers can look forward to discounts on a range of services across its service offerings.
At AutoXpress centers, Rafid will offer a free carwash and vehicle check-up, as well as an oil change for Dh50 (in cooperation with Shell), while customers at MotorCheck can expect 50 per cent discount on a 170-point inspection and pre-purchase inspection. In addition, Rafid will offer 50 per cent discount on all emergency roadside assistance services.
The group’s insurance claim partner, Fidelity United Insurance, will also participate by offering an exclusive 50 per cent discount on insurance through both the MotorCheck branch at Souq Al Haraj and AutoXpress in Al Azra.
Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “We are pleased to present this promotion in celebration of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates, and in appreciation of all the citizens and residents of the country on this national occasion. It is our way of sharing in the joy of celebrating the golden jubilee for the founding of the UAE.”