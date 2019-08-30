Moscow: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) stand at the Aqdar World Summit in Moscow, Russia, was visited by Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of Minister of the Interior on Friday.

Shaikh Saif was welcomed by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Dewa’s managing director and chief executive officer.

Al Tayer highlighted Dewa’s latest projects and innovative initiatives, the most prominent of being the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will produce 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. This includes 4,000MW from photovoltaic solar panels and 1,000MW from Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), with investments totalling Dh50 billion. Upon completion, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Al Tayer said that the 13MW first phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park became operational in 2013 using photovoltaic solar panels. The 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park became operational in March 2017. The 800MW photovoltaic third phase will be fully operational by 2020. The 950MW fourth phase combines photovoltaic and CSP technologies, with the largest single-site investment project in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Dewa issued a tender to build and operate the 900MW fifth phase of the solar park for using photovoltaic solar panels, based on the IPP model. It will be commissioned in stages starting in the second quarter of 2021.

The Summit provides a global platform to share experiences and best practices while also exploring investment opportunities in the clean energy sector.