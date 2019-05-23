Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) gestures to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi. During this election season, Modi addressed far more rallies than any of his rivals. He even managed to hold two to three rallies in a day, in different states. Image Credit: AFP

Image Credit: Supplied

India decides. The people have voted. And trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in the game and reigning Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected for the top job.

As someone holding prime post of the world's largest democracy, we take time to see what the stars reveal as to what the next five years of the Prime Minister will be.

According to Kaartik Gor, astrologer and Vaastu Consultant timing is everything in Vedic astrology. "It is called Muhurata which is specifically picked for a candidate in order to pick a favourable outcome."

“Exact time when political candidates sign their nomination papers is critical as to whether they will win and what their term will be like if elected. Most of the times there is no live coverage of when they do not and therefore we do not know the exact time," said Gor, Dubai-based astrologer and Vastu Consultant.

"So the way we derive the chart is by following the events of the constituency to come up with the exact time to do the chart. Based on this, Modi’s chart has Mars in the 12th house. 12th house is the house of loss and planet Mars has to do with enemies. So this means, Modi's enemies will withdraw from the game. And this is what happened when Priyanka Gandhi withdrew her nomination a day before Modi filed his,” explained Gor.

Next five years for Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Image Credit: AFP

"Modi's chart shows a Gemini Lagna (ascendant) and Rahu is sitting in this house. It is not a coincidence that I have been talking about the importance of Rahu in politics. For the record, planet Rahu is most comfortable in Gemini. Here Rahu is able to manipulate and think clever. This in turn will make Modi a really clever thinker. With this, it shows “Foreign Policy” and “Clean Governance” will be top on his agenda. I am even going to the extent saying that India may get permanent UN seat during this term," said Gor.

In the chart, Mercury is in debility - meaning it is sitting in the weakest house - and this means the economy will be one of the biggest challenges for Modi. "Mercury is synonymous to youth and job creation, both will be a challenge for him", said Gor.

According to Gor, the Indian rupee may devalue further during Modi's new term. He (Modi) needs to be clever and hire a young finance minister who will connect with the youth and find ingenious ways of creating job opporutnities in India. "I am predicting the finance minister will change mid-term too," he said.

Kartik Gor, Vedic Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Image Credit: Supplied

My other predictions of Modi's next five years tenure will be that women welfare schemes will be very popular and triple talaaq will be passed. There will be huge spending on defense budgets, so expect a complete turnaround in the way defense ministry functions. 12th house rules expenses and Mars rules army hence the logic of huge defense spending. Article 370 and Ram Janmabhumi issues will reach its logical conclusion.

Modi will do great work in Health sector and reforms in medicine is expected in Modi's term. Bengal & Punjab will go through stressful times during next 5 years, security must be kept on high alert.

According to Gor, Kashmir will be most challenging during Modi's new term due to Saturn / Ketu combination. The home ministry will be in focus and controversial. Great work will be done regarding trains, bullet train might be introduced during this term. Saturn rules trains and Ketu speed, since we have this combination great work will be done in Railways ministry but some blasts might worry them too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis (L) at an election campaign rally in support of alliance candidates at Ausa in Latur district, Maharashtra, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Image Credit: PTI