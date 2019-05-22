Image Credit: Ramachandra Babu/©Gulf News

Ahead of the big day tomorrow (May 23) when India will elect its new government, a Dubai-based astrologer has predicted why Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get the top post and how ‘the stars’ are aligned in his favour.

Renowned astrologer and Vastu consultant Kaartik Gor is in no doubt that Modi is the man of the hour and has all it takes to rule the world’s largest democracy. In his independent study, Gor, has outlined how the astrological chart of Modi’s political party – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that of India are both in sync with that of Modi’s own chart and therefore predicted the reigning Prime Minister will be re-elected.

Kartik Gor, Vedic Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Image Credit: Supplied

“There are five or six horoscopes of Modi floating around in India. But based on Modi’s life events, I have drawn my own Vedic chart of Modi and it has been verified by senior officials of BJP who got it confirmed with Sombhai, who is Modi’s elder brother. So this is a genuine chart,” said Gor who claimed his family has been in the astrology field for 2,500 years in Orissa.

Like every human being even organizations and countries can have a Vedic chart based on the time it was formed, says Gor. For example, the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980 at 11.45 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

The astrological chart of BJP

“If you see the chart, it is a Gemini Ascendant and Sun is in the 10th house, the best position. With Sun in the 10th, it will play an important part in bringing its party members to power. Sun also rules temples and is a significator of religion. It is no secret that Ram Janmabhoomi movement helped them gain limelight in its early days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani,” said Gor.

Sun at another level means development and that is the road Narendra Modi took in Gujarat and later in Varanasi, says Gor. Gor said: “It is interesting to note that in BJP’s chart the Moon is in Scorpio and to a certain level polarisation has been an election strategy. Modi is Libra ascendant which is in trine to BJP’s Horoscope, what is more, he (Modi) has Moon in Scorpio too! Going back to what I said before a leader’s chart must be favourable to that of his political party and his country’s chart to achieve the ultimate power. And Modi’s fits the bill.”

Coming to India’s chart, the country was born on August 15, 1947. India was formed at the stroke of midnight so its time of birth is 12.01 am IST. According to this time and date, Rahu sits in in the first house or Lagna of the chart. And so the politician who sits in the seat of power for India has to have a strong Rahu. “All Indian Prime Ministers have had an exceptionally strong Rahu.”

The astrological chart of India

Modi has a well-placed Rahu as his main planet of work (AmatyaKaraka) and in a Parivartana Rajyoga with Jupiter. The Rahu makes him a master strategist, manipulator and someone who can think beyond and beat his enemy hollow! Since his lagna (ascendent) fits the sixth house of India’s Independence chart he will “serve” India rather than “rule” India.

And now for Modi's chart which Gor claimed is the 'real one'. In Modi’s chart the yogas are functioning really well and the transit is extremely favorable.

The astrological chart of Narendra Modi