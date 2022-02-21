Dubai: The UAE’s fishing community will be celebrated and honoured at a special ceremony for ‘The Biggest Catch’ in Dubai on Wednesday.
Dubai’s fresh food market, the Waterfront Market in Deira, is organising the ceremony as part of its annual celebration. Members of the public have been invited to be part of the event that will be held from 6:30pm to 10pm.
Marking its fifth-year anniversary, The Biggest Catch is a festival created to bring together the community to honour one of the deeply embedded traditions in the UAE’s culture and the well-respected fishing community who contribute to making the Waterfront Market what it is today. The Market’s celebration aims to educate the new generations of what was once the country’s main trade and source of wealth.
Weighing the catch
Visitors will get to see the winning fisherman coming back with the catch and getting ready for the weighing process. The winner will then be honoured and given a Waterfront Market trophy while commemorative plaques and medals will be handed out to other participants.
Mohammed Al Madani, Waterfront Market manager, said: “The Waterfront Market’s Biggest Catch marks its fifth year and is going strong. We are proud to celebrate the UAE’s fishermen and will continue doing so and we invite the whole community to join us in honouring the fishing community for their continuous hard work and contribution to the UAE’s society.”
The Biggest Catch also offers a range of activities and a celebratory barbeque for the whole family. The rest of the evening can be spent with family friendly carnival games and entertainment, food or getting bargains.
All customers and staff at the Waterfront Market must practice social distancing and masks are compulsory.